Harvey Weinstein Stripped of CBE Honor by Queen Elizabeth

The disgraced movie producer has lost his honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire title following multiple sexual assaults accusations against him.

Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) accolade following his conviction on sex crime charges.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree – and is also facing five felony sex crime charges in Los Angeles.

On Friday (18Sep20), a notice in The Gazette, the U.K.’s paper of public record, announced that following his conviction, Queen Elizabeth II was stripping him of the honour, which he received for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the notice read.

The former Miramax chief was one of the most powerful men in the U.K. and U.S. film industries until October 2017 exposes published in The New Yorker and New York Times, in which scores of women, including some of Hollywood’s biggest actresses, accused him of predatory behaviour – including rape, harassment, and sexual assault.

The convicted rapist is currently serving a 23-year sentence in the Big Apple, but prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking his transferral to stand trial for five felony sex crime charges filed against him earlier this year.

The counts include forcible rape and sexual penetration by use of force, and are based on the accounts of three women following separate incidents which allegedly occurred in 2010 and 2013.