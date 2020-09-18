Happy International Equal Pay Day?

Women of color have little reason to celebrate International Equal Pay Day, housekeepers suffer in the pandemic, and Latinx Americans are set to rock the vote.

But first, here’s your online teaching week review, in Haiku.

Good morning children!

Can you unmute and sing the,nbsp;

hello song with me?

Oh…no… the other

button. This sign shows you how…

That’s it, you got it!

Oh wait, no you don’t.

Yes! You can go to the bath—

Sweetie? Why the tears?

Who can show me five?

Three fingers…plus two fingers…

Yes, good work! Can you unmute?

Did everyone have

breakfast today? Sigh. I would

feed you if I could.

Sending love to all the educators who wish they could make everything magically better.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]