Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and Suppliers

Article content continued

In addition, Michael Sebour and Jeremy Hayes, each an independent consultant of the Company, received 4,826,250 and 6,345,000 Compensation Shares, respectively, as part of the issuance. Mr. Sebour provided Rental Services and services related to post merger integration in connection with the Company’s recent acquisition of Ukiah Ventures Inc. Mr. Hayes provides superfiltration consulting services to the Company.

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada. Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd, in Lesotho under a 200-hectare license and is planning importation and distribution of CBPM’s into the United Kingdom via Canmart.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005579/en/

Contacts

Halo Labs

Investor Relations

[email protected]

#distro