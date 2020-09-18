Halloween Costumes Inspired by Emmy Nominated Shows

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The 2020 Emmys are officially upon us, but Halloween is following hot on its heels. If you still have the itch to dress up and you’re looking for inspiration, we recommend creating a costume inspired by one of these iconic Emmy nominated shows!

Even though we won’t be trick or treating (or pub crawling), that doesn’t mean you can’t pop on a wig in honor of Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, and have a sip of fruit wine. Or slip into something a little more comfortable, a la Rue from Euphoria. But if you really want to go all out, you can get a custom Sister Knight costume to pay homage to Watchmen… and kick some ass in your socially-distant costume competition. Some of these styles can work for your everyday when Halloween is over, too.

We hunted out some of the best options to help you dress up in honor of some of your favorites who may grace the stage come this weekend’s awards show. Shop our picks below, and get ready for Halloween!