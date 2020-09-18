Halle Berry: I’m Dating A BLACK MAN Again – ‘Now Ya Know’! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

MTO news has reported on rumors that Halle Berry was dating the handsome African American singer Van Hunt – well now Halle’s confirmed our report, by revealing the name of her new love.

This is the first Black man that Halle’s dated in nearly a decade. learned that Halle “swore off” Black men about 10 years ago. Since then, Halle has been in and out of a series of dysfunctional relationships with White guys.

