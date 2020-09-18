Halle Berry: I’m Dating A BLACK MAN Again – ‘Now Ya Know’! (Pics)

MTO news has reported on rumors that Halle Berry was dating the handsome African American singer Van Hunt – well now Halle’s confirmed our report, by revealing the name of her new love.

This is the first Black man that Halle’s dated in nearly a decade. learned that Halle “swore off” Black men about 10 years ago. Since then, Halle has been in and out of a series of dysfunctional relationships with White guys.

Now she’s back to dating Black guys again.

The gorgeous 54 tear old actress shared a pic of herself on Instagram Thursday in which she wore a black T-shirt bearing the logo of singer Van Hunt along with an olive-colored pageboy cap.

“now ya know… ♥️,” Berry wrote in the caption.

Halle also included a foot emoji, which references an Instagram post she shared in July of her feet playing footsie with a new beau.

At the time, the actress wrote, “sunday,funday❤️,” in the caption.

For those that forgot how gorgeous Halle is, look at her:

And here are pics o her handsome new boyfriend: