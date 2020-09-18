Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson dies at 82

Wilson spent every season with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1960 through 1972, and he earned eight Pro Bowl nods over that time. He was later named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame team All-1960s Team and Pro Football Hall of Fame 2nd team All-1970s Team.

Wilson joined the Cardinals front office following the ’72 campaign and remained with the organization through 2003. He enjoyed stints as Cardinals director of pro personnel from 1977-1988 and as general manager from 1988-1993. Wilson then served as a team vice president until his retirement in ’03.

Wilson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978. His No. 8 jersey is one of only five numbers retired by the Cardinals as of the fall of 2020.