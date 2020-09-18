Gwyneth Paltrow Endorses Botox Product

WENN

The ‘Iron Man’ actress has been appointed a spokesperson for an injectable wrinkle reducer, claiming the cosmetic product that she endorses is safer and purer.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the new face of a less-chemically heavy alternative to popular injectable wrinkle reducer Botox.

The 47-year-old “Iron Man” actress signed herself up to become the new spokesperson for Merz Aesthetics’ product Xeomin, a new injectable wrinkle blaster, after marvelling over how well the beauty treatment worked for her frown lines.

“I felt like it made a really big difference and I thought it was really cool that there was a more pure formula that was better for you,” Gwyneth tells Us Weekly, noting she was first introduced to the product by her plastic surgeon friend Dr Julius Few. “This (Xeomin) makes me feel like I had a really good night’s sleep. I never want to do anything where I don’t look like myself. I don’t want to look younger. That’s not the thing. I just want to look rested, vibrant. I want to look good for my age.”

The star admits she swore off injectables before finding Xeomin after having a nightmare episode with a beauty treatment seven years ago.

“(I have) never really been a big fan of injections,” she shares. “(I) had a really, really terrible experience.”

The founder of the Goop holistic lifestyle brand went on to explain Xeomin also aligns with her ethics when it comes to taking care of her body.

“(I’m) a real believer in clean products that actually, really work and are high performance,” she adds.