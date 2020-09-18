Gold’s rise drives TSX in a new direction — straight back to its mining roots

Article content continued

The S,amp;P/TSX Materials Index, home to more than 30 Canada-based precious metals miners, has surged 32 per cent this year — making it the second-best performing sector in Canada — on strong gold and silver prices. The rise has happened because of a weakening U.S. dollar, plunging real rates and geopolitical tensions, all of which have motivated investors to seek shelter in precious metals.

One concern for index investors is: What happens when risk appetite comes back with a vengeance?

“There is a risk that all of a sudden gold goes down on a continuous basis. The index is designed so that you could actually take some of them out again,” Thackray said.

“If gold producers aren’t doing well and you take them out, then the index is actually doing its job. It’s changing over time to match the economic conditions and the representation of the stock market.”

For Canadian stock-market bulls, gold is one way to mitigate the TSX’s structural challenge — a shortage of large tech companies that has led to underperformance compared with U.S. markets. While Shopify Inc. has become an investor darling, foreign funds see the Canadian market as heavy on banks, energy and mining, Thackray said. Because it is.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest remarks that the central bank will delay tightening until the U.S. gets back to maximum employment and 2 per cent inflation could propel gold stocks higher down the road.

But volatility will also rise: mining shares tend to swing at least as much as the price of the commodity itself, which is tied to Black Swan events, geopolitical tensions and economic growth data.

“How much gold is too much? I don’t know what that magic number is,” Thackray said. “I don’t think we’re near that point.”

