Garcelle Beauvais Suggests That NeNe Leakes Join Her On The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Following Her “RHOA” Exit

Roommates, as fans are still attempting to process the shocking news that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” legend and OG NeNe Leakes won’t be returning for the show’s upcoming 13th season—fellow housewife Garcelle Beauvais just made NeNe an interesting offer. Posting to social media, Garcelle suggested that NeNe hop on over to the west coast and join her on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Although she recently just ended her very first season as a Bravo housewife, actress Garcelle Beauvais already has an idea how she can spice it up next season…and it involves NeNe Leakes. Garcelle’s bestie on “RHOBH,” Denise Richards just officially quit the reality series after two seasons, so the door is open for a new cast member and she hopes that it will be none other than NeNe.

Garcelle responded to a tweet regarding NeNe’s exit from the series, writing “@NeNeLeakes comes help a sista out. #RHOBH” While NeNe has yet to publicly respond to Garcelle, it would be very entertaining to see how she would completely shake things up if she decided to hold a diamond instead of a peach in the future.

View this post on Instagram #Roommates, would you be interested in seeing #NeneLeakes make her way over to Beverly Hills? #GarcelleBeauvais A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

As we previously reported, NeNe announced her exit from the series and described it as “a very hard decision,” but based on statements from both Bravo and Andy Cohen, it doesn’t seem that NeNe will be gone forever.

In his heartfelt tribute to her, Andy ended it by writing that he hopes they “work together again soon” and Bravo essentially said the same.

