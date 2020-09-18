G Perico Has Racy, Flirty Messages for Doja Cat

Instagram

The ‘Dog Year’ rapper confidently shoots his shot with the 24-year-old ‘Say So’ singer during an Instagram Live session and continues to send Doja a racy message online.

G Perico is never one to hide his feelings. The “Everybody” rapper appears to start courting fellow musician Doja Cat as he shot his shot with the “Say So” singer during an Instagram Live session.

In the live streaming, the West Coast rapper gave a shout-out to Doja. “Ay, somebody tell Doja Cat if she wanna know where the big d**k at, holla at me,” so G Perico confidently said. Not stopping there, he continued to send Doja a racy message. Taking to the section comment in a separate Instagram post, G Perico wrote, “@dojacat need to let me get behind that.”

Upon seeing the comments, fans quickly trolled the rapper. One called him “horny a** mf,” while another fan dubbed him corny. “Social media turned a lotta y’all into the corniest n****s I’ve ever seen in my f***in life young,” the person commented.

Some others, on the other hand, told G Perico that he didn’t have a chance with the “Boss B***h” songstress. “She only likes white men lol,” one noted. “Oh poor negros. She doesn’t want you,” someone added.

While Doja has yet to respond to G Perico’s flirty comments, she recently showed admiration to Nas despite beef rumors after he appeared to shade her on his song “Ultra Black”. In response to that, Doja claimed that she couldn’t care less about the diss, alluding that she respects him as an artist she grew up on.

“I don’t know, I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him,” she explained when asked how she felt about being addressed by one of her favorite rappers. “I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I f***ing love Nas, thank f***g God he noticed me.”

She went on saying, “I love Nas. So, I don’t give a s**t. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care.” The “Like That” songstress also shared that the jab didn’t change her opinion on Nas, adding, “If I love you, I love you.” Doja also insisted that she would never beef with Nas.