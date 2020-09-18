Future Mourns Death of His 22-Year-Old Artist FXXXXY

WENN/Instagram

In a tribute to the late rapper, the ‘Turn On the Lights’ hitmaker shares a screenshot of his last text exchange with FXXXXY just a day before the latter’s sudden passing.

–

The hip-hop community is losing one of its own at such an early age. FXXXXY (pronounced “foxy”), who was signed to Future‘s Freebandz label, has passed away at just 22 years old. No cause of death is given as of press time, but people close to the young rising artist have confirmed the sad news with a number of tributes on social media.

Future took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 17 to share a screenshot of his last conversation with FXXXXY just a day before the latter’s sudden passing. In his text message to the “F**k Up Some Commas” spitter, FXXXXY appeared to celebrate the release of his new music video for his song “Paranoia / #1 Stunna”.

“Umma keep this FBG S**t goin and yo name forever don’t trip !!” he wrote to Future, who called the young artist “my brother.” FXXXXY replied, “Luv u. See u soon.” Future returned the love, writing back, “Luv forever. Wya with it.” The 36-year-old rap star wrote over it, “Jus yesterday…. GONE WAY TOO SOON.”

Another fellow rapper, Baby Shad a.k.a. Rashad, sent his condolences on Twitter. “Rest In Peace @FXXXXY214. CC forever,” he wrote along with a picture of the late star. Kaash Paige reacted in disbelief, replying to the tweet, “Bro I know you’re f**king Lyingggggg omfg.”

Streaming application Audiomack additionally posted a tribute to FXXXXY, writing on Twitter, “RIP FXXXXY.”

FXXXXY, who hailed from Dallas, Texas, had a promising future, being named a Top 10 Artist (Across All Genres – Throughout The World) To Take Over 2017 by Pigeons & Planes in January 2017. He had released 2 critically acclaimed EPs with “Cartel Shawty” and “Flawed Up Shawty”.

FXXXXY had collaborated with a number of popular hip-hop artists throughout his short career, including Lil Durk and Gunna, with whom he made his 2019 single “Need U”. As a music producer, he produced Future’s songs “Government Official” and “Extra” off his 2019 EP “Save Me”.