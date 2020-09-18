French coronavirus cases jump to new daily record over 13,000 By

© . Hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients rise in Marseille
PARIS () – France reported on Friday that it had registered 13,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a new record, after the number of cases on Thursday exceeded 10,000 for the second time in a week.
The health ministry also said that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 increased to 31,249 from 31,095 on Thursday, an increase of 154 that is a four-month high.
