Fredo Bang Asks Cardi B Out on a Date After She Filed for Divorce

Just days after news broke that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker seeks to legally end her marriage to Offset, the ‘Oouuh’ rapper is sliding into the Bronx femcee’s DM to shoot his shot.

Cardi B already has a suitor lined up for her amid her divorce from Offset. Just days after news broke that the 27-year-old raptress seeks to legally end her marriage to the Migos star, fellow rapper Fredo Bang has shot his shot with the Grammy-winning artist.

The 24-year-old star, who is best known for his track “Oouuh”, slid into Cardi’s DM to ask her out on a date. “Roses Are Red Violets are Blue, Lets Go On a Date Cause I Heard You Single Too,” read his message to the “WAP” hitmaker.

Not ashamed of his poorly-timed advances to the mother of one, Fredo even shared a screenshot of his direct message to Cardi on his Instagram Stories. Seemingly realizing that the Bronx femcee might reject his date invite, he wrote over the screenshot, “Im Too Early!?”

Fredo has in the past expressed his interest in Cardi with his song “Famous Crushes”. In the song, he makes public of his intentions to get at Cardi should she ever become single again as he raps, “Cardi B, get back at me when you not married.”

Cardi filed her divorce papers in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 15. In the paperwork, she mentioned that she and Offset recently separated and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

While the papers initially stated that she requested primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture, Cardi has since amended the documents to make it sound less contentious. “She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable,” a source told Page Six of the raptress’ actual wishes.

Meanwhile, a source close to Cardi has brushed off speculation that she called it quits with her husband of three years because he is expecting a baby with another woman. “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false,” the insider said. “Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to.”