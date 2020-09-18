Former Model Accuses President Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

A former model has accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament more than two decades ago.

According to Amy Dorris, Trump approached her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on 5 September 1997.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” she tells The Guardian.

