Former Model Accuses President Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

A former model has accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament more than two decades ago.

According to Amy Dorris, Trump approached her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on 5 September 1997.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” she tells The Guardian.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

Trump has denied the allegations. Dorris is one of several women who have accused him of sexual assault over the years.