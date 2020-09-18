Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


By Lizbeth Diaz

Mexico City () – Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.

Between January and August, murders of women rose 2.2% to 645, compared to the same period in 2019 when there were 631, according to the official data.

Since March, feminist organizations across the country have escalated their protests, defacing government buildings and monuments, often with the slogan “not one more.”

Earlier this month, a group of women occupied the offices of Mexico’s human rights commission to protest violence in the country.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR