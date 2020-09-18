FAU-Georgia Southern postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Two days after the Florida Atlantic Owls returned to the practice field to prepare for Saturday’s scheduled game versus Georgia Southern, the school announced that the contest has been postponed.

FAU explained the decision in its official Friday statement:

“Saturday’s football game between Florida Atlantic University and Georgia Southern has been postponed. Following results of Thursday’s COVID-19 testing, it was determined the Owls would be unable to play Saturday. The two schools are working to find a date to play later this season.”

Despite the fact that at least 11 individuals within the FAU football program recently tested positive for the coronavirus, coach Willie Taggart remained confident his team could take the field this weekend as of Wednesday. It’s unknown how many players are responsible for the positive tests and how many come from staff members.

FAU canceled Tuesday’s practice after confirming an initial virus outbreak.

FAU has yet to open its campaign, while Georgia Southern defeated Campbell 27-26 in its season debut last weekend. The Owls play against South Florida on Sept. 26. Georgia Southern heads on the road to face Louisiana-Lafayette that same day.

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, FAU and Georgia Southern may not meet until Dec. 5 if they play each other at all this year.