Emmy Nominee Laverne Cox on Paving the Way for Other Trans Actors

This sense of clarity wasn’t immediate, though. In fact, Laverne admitted to feeling a little lost in the beginning.

“It’s like, okay, how do I process this?” she said. “So many of the actors who I love have been nominated this many times. Do I need to become more regal? Do I need to be more Cicely Tyson-esque? Or more Phylicia Rashad-esque?”

Ultimately, she realized she “just needs to be Laverne.”

“But I definitely am inspired to work harder and live up to this amazing honor,” she added.

Laverne herself has undoubtedly inspired others, especially following the 2014 Emmys, when she became the first openly transgender person to be nominated.