Eddie Betts set to play on in 2021 after receiving Carlton contract extension

Much-loved Carlton veteran Eddie Betts is set to play on for another season after being reportedly offered a new contract by the club.

The 33-year-old’s playing future had been up in the air after Carlton’s disappointing finish to the season, but he has been given a new deal for 2021, per The Age.

Given the recent retirements of fellow veterans Kade Simpson and Matthew Kreuzer, there had been major doubts over whether Carlton would give Betts another year.

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd had been among those questioning whether Betts’ career would see another season.

Betts has struggled to find form this season, but is set to play on in 2021 with the Blues’ forward stocks low (Getty)

“He’s 34 as a small forward. Marc Murphy played footy like it was a dry game. Eddie Betts was really nervous and shaky,” Lloyd told Nine’s Sunday Footy Show last month.

“I think David Teague has a really tough decision to make and that’s probably to say to Eddie Betts ‘unfortunately we don’t have a spot on our list for you’, because I think that Zac Fisher is in front of him and Michael Gibbons is in front of him.”

However, it is likely that Carlton saw itself requiring Betts to fill a role in its small forward department next season after last year’s off-season target Tom Papley chose to turn down rival clubs to remain in Sydney.

After being traded back to Carlton from Adelaide last year, Betts played 14 games this season, kicking a career-low 13 goals.