Dwayne Johnson Scares People by Ripping Down Electric Front Gate With Bare Hands

Admitting that the incident was not his finest hour, the ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ actor claims he was forced to do so since a power outage caused him to be trapped on his property.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went to the extreme to avoid coming late to work. After finding himself trapped on his property due to power outage, the retired pro wrestler-turned-action star confessed that he scared people off when he tore down his front gate with bare hands.

On Friday, September 18, the 48-year-old made use of Instagram to share a picture of the ripped gate. “Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work,” he began explaining. “We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

“Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day,” he continued. “So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

Recalling how others reacted to his action, the “Rampage” star spilled, “My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later – and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off.” He then repeated, “Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work,” before making a reference to his upcoming role as a DC Comic villain, “And I’m 100 ready to be BLACK ADAM #ripgate.”

Dwayne’s post has since caught the attention of his famous friends. Karen Gillan, his co-star in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, raved, “This is brilliant.” Meanwhile, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds jokingly suggested, “The gate opened the OTHER way,” and Taylor Kinney of “Chicago Fire” expressed his admiration, “Respect the hustle.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s famous friends commented on his ripped gate post.

Days prior to the incident, Dwayne was unraveled to have returned to work on “Red Notice” after recovering from the novel coronavirus. His brother-in-law and producing partner Hiram Garcia confirmed to Variety that the Netflix thriller resumed its production in mid-September.

“We had finished half the movie and then the pandemic hit, so we re-adjusted what we needed to, so that we could finish everything on stages and wrap up the movie,” Hiram further explained. “We should be done, fingers crossed, probably somewhere around the end of November.”