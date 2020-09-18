Dixie D’Amelio Gets Sarcastic in Response to Critics Saying She Copies Sister Charli

Instagram

Taking to her Twitter account to respond to the critics, the social media star says, ‘I would like to publicly apologize for fixing my nose…i forgot its only one broken nose per family.’

–

Dixie D’Amelio simply wanted to open up about her plastic surgery journey. However, instead of receiving support from her social media followers, the TikTok star was accused of copying her sister, Charli D’Amelio, who recently also got her nose done.

Dixie shared on her TikTok account on Friday, September 18 a video of her sporting bandage after her surgery. Soon after the clip was uploaded, people started accusing her of copying her sister Charlie. “Why is Dixie trying to be like Charli,” one person said. “It’s the trying to be Charli for me,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, someone else was being sarcastic, “Suddenly the whole family got breathing problems?” On the other hand, an individual echoed the sentiment, “Didn’t know the whole family got broken noses and breathing problems.” There was also someone who said, “Charli: Time to get surgery. Dixie: Wait for me.”

Dixie caught wind of the accusation and refused to remain silent just like that. Getting all sarcastic, the 19-year-old social media star said, “I would like to publicly apologize for fixing my nose…i forgot its only one broken nose per family…i’m sorry for copying you [email protected] 🙁 wont happen again!!”

She added in a separate tweet, telling her critics, “y’all better keep the same energy when charli gets her wisdom teeth out…istg.”

Dixie had similar breathing problems like Charli, who revealed that she broke her nose last year and has been struggling to breathe ever since. Charli said at the time, “Fun story time so I broke my nose in August and ever since then I have had breathing problems in my right nostril. I was supposed to have surgery in November to fix it but then I started having problems in my left nostril and now I can barely breathe out of my nose at all.”