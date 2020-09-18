Home Technology Despite a shift to remote work amid COVID-19, Slack is having a...

Despite a shift to remote work amid COVID-19, Slack is having a hard time living up to its hype as layoffs/slowed hiring among its clients undercut its billings (Rob Walker/Marker)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Rob Walker / Marker:

Despite a shift to remote work amid COVID-19, Slack is having a hard time living up to its hype as layoffs/slowed hiring among its clients undercut its billings  —  In the war for the remote office, why isn’t the hyped messaging app pulling a Zoom?  —  It’s no secret that the arrival …

RELATED ARTICLES

©