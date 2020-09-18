David Cameron accused of ‘brass neck’ after volunteering at foodbank during coronavirus pandemic

David Cameron was ­yesterday accused of having a “brass neck” for ­volunteering at a ­food bank – despite his ­policies making them desperately needed.

He presided over the largest increase in food banks in British history while prime minister.

Asked about lockdown, Cameron told Times Radio: “My wife was battling hard to save and promote her fashion ­business, I was working less than that.

“And so I cooked all the meals. And I worked for the Chipping Norton food bank…one or two days a week.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “David Cameron talks about visiting a food bank like it’s a nice day out.

“In one of the richest ­countries in the world, people are reliant on food banks because of the political choices he made.

“As the architect of austerity, I can’t believe he had the

brass neck.”

When Cameron left office in 2016, food bank usage had increased by 1854 per cent since becoming PM in 2010.

Experts at Oxford University directly linked the increase to his government’s welfare reforms.

The Oxford study found that benefit freezes and the rollout of welfare changes such as Universal Credit and cuts to disability payments were what had driven up food bank usage.

The report’s lead author Rachel Loopstra said at the : “These are the same groups that have been – and continue to be – hit hardest by welfare reform.

“That these groups are ­disproportionately needing help from food banks is unlikely to be a coincidence.”

Quizzed in 2015 about the increasing numbers of Brits forced to use food banks, Cameron said: “The previous government didn’t allow ­Jobcentres to advertise the ­existence of food banks.”

Food bank group the Trussell Trust said the change accounted for just five per cent of that rise.

Last year, a damning report by Human Rights Watch said “tens of thousands of families” used food banks as a result of the austerity economics and welfare changes brought in by ­Cameron’s ­Tory government.

It comes after Cameron claimed that austerity put the country in a better position to deal with the pandemic.

But experts said a decade of brutal cuts left the NHS in England poorly resourced.