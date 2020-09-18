Danny Masterson Hopes to Delay Rape Trial as Lawyer Files Objection

WENN

The lawyer representing the ‘That 70s Show’ actor has filed a motion, claiming the sexual assault charges against the ‘Men at Work’ star were politically motivated.

Actor Danny Masterson‘s lawyer called for a delay in the star’s rape case arraignment at a hearing in Los Angeles on Friday (18Sep20).

The former “That 70s Show” actor, who faces up to 45 years behind bars if convicted on charges that were filed in June (20), turned up for the proceedings with a large posse of supporters and faced his alleged three victims.

He has been formally charged with the rape of the three women between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson has denied the allegations and during the hearing, his lawyer Thomas Mesereau filed an objection, claiming the rape charges against his client were politically motivated in part by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s election, set to take place in November. The attorney hopes his motion will delay the arraignment until mid-October.

Reports suggest Danny will file a not guilty plea if the objection is denied by the court. He did not enter a plea in court on Friday.

“He is absolutely not guilty and we’re going to prove it,” Mesereau, who previously defended Michael Jackson against child molestation charges, said.

Back in June, District Attorney Lacey announced the actor had been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001 and a 28 year old and another 23 year old two years later.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the case, claims all the alleged incidents took place at Masterson’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

According to , the lawmakers declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.

The rape and sexual assault allegations against Masterson have been hanging over him for years and the scandal prompted TV bosses to write his character out of Netflix comedy “The Ranch“.