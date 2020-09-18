Curtis Scott fined for drunken Australia Day arrest despite police dropping assault charges

Canberra Raiders star Curtis Scott has been issued a breach notice over his much-publicised Australia Day arrest.

Scott was charged over a long weekend incident in which he was arrested after being found passed-out drunk under a tree at Moore Park in Sydney.

However earlier this month police dropped their case when body-cam footage showed that Scott did not commit assault as he was charged.

Regardless of NSW Police’s back-flip, the NRL came down hard on Scott, condemning the behaviour that put him in that situation.

“The National Rugby League today issued Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott with a breach notice alleging he brought the game into disrepute and breached the NRL’s policies concerning the consumption of alcohol,” the league said in a statement on Saturday.

“The notice alleges that on the evening of Sunday, 26 January, Scott engaged in drunken behaviour in the street and public park adjacent to Driver Avenue in Moore Park.

“The notice proposes Scott be fined $15,000.”

Scott cleared after police bodycam footage revealed

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo was unapologetic in issuing the breach notice.

“Our players are role models in the community and must set an example for young people who look up to them,” Abdo said.

“In our view, Curtis should not have placed himself in a position where he was found in the state that he was in. That sort of behaviour is not acceptable and impacts on the reputation of our game and our brand.”

Scott has five days to respond to the breach notice, but he also has the opportunity to have the entire fine suspended if he successfully completes “an education and counselling program implemented by the NRL’s Wellbeing & Education Department” with part of the program and counselling “directed at gaining a better understanding of the risks of excessive alcohol use.”

Body-cam footage showed Scott was barely conscious when he was put in handcuffs, pepper-sprayed, tasered, and poked by NSW Police.

At the time of the Australia Day incident Scott had only just arrived at the Raiders, after four years at the Melbourne Storm and he risked being sacked by the club had he been found guilty of assaulting police.

Curtis Scott after being cleared, in police body cam footage and in action for the Canberra Raiders. (Sydney Morning Herald)

After the charges were dropped, Scott expressed gratitude at how the Raiders and coach Ricky Stuart had stuck by him.

“I just felt like I let a lot of people down at the club they’ve jumped through a lot of hoops and done a lot for me, especially Sticky,” Scott said.

“I was really embarrassed by what happened, and they’re forever in my debt now, I’ve got to repay them and I’ve got to get back playing the footy that I should be playing.”

Bodycam shows NRL star was asleep when arrested