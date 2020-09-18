Covid Alert app comes to New Brunswick and Saskatchewan

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


The Canadian COVID Alert app is now live for residents of New Brunswick and Saskatchewan.

The COVID Alert app works by using Apple and Google’s new notification API in conjunction with good old fashion human cooperation. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, they then input a code into the app, and then any phones that are also using the COVID Alert that have been near the infected device will notify their users so they can also get tested.

The government has stressed that the app doesn’t store users’ locations and only uses Bluetooth and randomized codes to detect phones.

The app is available on iOS and Android.

If you want to learn more about the app,  has an explainer you can read here. The app is already in use in Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta, with more provinces likely on the way.

Source: @JustinTrudeau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR