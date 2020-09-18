Court Docs Reveal Jerry Harris Requested Pics Of 13-Yr-Old’s ‘Face And Booty’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

More details from the Jerry Harris child pornography case have emerged — and the Cheer star reportedly requested pictures of a 13-year-old boy’s “face and booty” during a text exchange.

According to court documents viewed by Page Six, Harris messaged the teen on Snapchat — “Do it naked and take a video and show me,” Harris, 21, allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat.

Harris followed up by sending him a pic of himself performing a cheerleading position known as the needle.

