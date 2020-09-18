Court Docs Reveal Jerry Harris Requested Pics Of 13-Yr-Old’s ‘Face And Booty’

More details from the Jerry Harris child pornography case have emerged — and the Cheer star reportedly requested pictures of a 13-year-old boy’s “face and booty” during a text exchange.

According to court documents viewed by Page Six, Harris messaged the teen on Snapchat — “Do it naked and take a video and show me,” Harris, 21, allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat.

Harris followed up by sending him a pic of himself performing a cheerleading position known as the needle.

The youth eventually sent Harris images of his private areas before Harris responded by sending explicit images of his own, including one of him masturbating, authorities allege.

It is also alleged that during cheerleading camp last year, Harris allegedly tried to entice the boy into performing oral sex on him in a bathroom, but the youth refused.

This week, Harris was charged with one count of producing child pornography. He also “admitted to soliciting and receiving child pornography on Snapchat from at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors,” according to the complaint.