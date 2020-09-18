Concrete pitch could be lost to retirement home

The pitch was laid in Wingecarribee, south of Sydney, in 1892, and it’s believed a young Donald Bradman may have played his first youthful cricket matches on it.

Local researcher Nick Corbett said it was an “important part of Bradman’s story”.

“It’s an unwritten chapter and needs to be told,” he said.

Those early matches laid the foundations for the young Bradman to become the greatest batsman of all , with a still-unbeaten Test average of 99.94.

But now, the site has been earmarked for a retirement village.

Wingecarribee Shire Mayor Duncan Gair said the site had been heritage listed by council.