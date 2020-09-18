Comcast reaches a deal with Roku to ensure NBCU's Peacock service is carried on Roku devices, after NBCU threatened to pull its TV Everywhere channels (Gerry Smith/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Gerry Smith / Bloomberg:

Comcast reaches a deal with Roku to ensure NBCU’s Peacock service is carried on Roku devices, after NBCU threatened to pull its TV Everywhere channels  —  – Agreement ensures Peacock is carried on streaming platform,nbsp; — NBC’s threat came amid dispute with Roku over advertising

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR