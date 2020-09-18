College football Week 3 primer: Heisman Watch, upset picks, predictions and more

Week 3 of the college football season brings us the first matchup between ranked teams in 2020.

No. 17 Miami travels to No. 18 Louisville in the ABC prime-time game of the week, a big ACC prove-it game for both teams. The Cardinals do not play Clemson in the regular season, and this is a chance for them to get a leg up in the race for the ACC championship game. A total of 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action Saturday.

COVID-19 remains a factor in the 2020 season and has led to several postponements, but the games are still going. Every week, Sporting News will survey the landscape looking for Heisman contenders, coaches on the spot, upset alerts and other trends. With that in mind, get ready for Week 3.

Heisman Watch

Can Louisville’s Micale Cunningham and Miami’s D’Eriq King come into focus in that potential shootout between the Cardinals and Hurricanes?

Cunningham passed for 343 yards and three TDs and added 24 rushing yards and a TD in a 35-21 victory against Western Kentucky. Cunningham is building off a solid sophomore season, and Lamar Jackson proved a Heisman is possible for younger players in 2016. This is a showcase game for Cunningham to put his name next to the best quarterbacks in the ACC.

King has the same opportunity. He passed for 144 yards and a TD and added 83 rushing yards and a TD in a 31-14 victory against UAB. Vinny Testaverde (1986) and Gino Torretta (1992) are Miami’s two Heisman-winning quarterbacks. King is a potential stat-stuffer, and he has the same opportunity.

We are looking forward to it.

Coach on the spot

Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season in 2018, but it’s been a struggle from there. The Orange went 5-7 in 2019 and allowed 30.7 points per game.

At least that team could score. Syracuse struggled to get a first down in the second half of a 31-6 loss to North Carolina in Week 1. The Orange ran 73 plays but averaged just 2.8 yards per play. That’s not going to cut it.

Now, Syracuse is a three-TD underdog against No. 25 Pitt on the road. Babers is 1-3 against the Panthers, and the past two at Heinz Field were wild shootouts. The Orange lost 76-61 in 2016 and 44-37 in overtime in 2018.

This is a big early-season spot, especially for that offense.

Upset alert

Georgia Tech won an ugly 16-13 slugfest with Florida State as double-digit underdogs in Week 3, and now the Yellow Jackets have a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a home game against No. 18 UCF.

This game was canceled in 2017 because of a hurricane, and Georgia Tech remains a seven-point underdog. Still, Geoff Collins has this program taking small steps forward in his second season. Quarterback Jeff Sims totaled 277 passing yards and 64 yards against the Seminoles, but he also threw two interceptions.

UCF will be more organized than the Seminoles on offense, and Georgia Tech must limit the big-play potential of an offense led by Dillon Gabriel.

Can the Yellow Jackets win another ugly one?

Over/under

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger had monster debuts against inferior competition, but there’s a statistic to watch as the season progresses: yards per attempt in the passing game. Rattler leads the FBS with 17.1 yards per attempt, and Ehlinger ranks fourth at 12.9. Other quarterbacks who averaged more than 12.0 yards per attempt are listed here:

PLAYER SCHOOL YPA Spencer Rattler Oklahoma 17.1 Kenny Pickett Pitt 13.9 Grant Wells Marshall 13.3 Sam Ehlinger Texas 12.9 Zach Wilson BYU 12.9 Trevor Lawrence Clemson 12.5 Jason Bean North Texas 12.1

Lawrence is the odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite, Pickett poses yet another problem for Syracuse and Wells will try to lead Marshall to an upset against No. 23 Appalachian State on Saturday.

Does this stat matter? The top three in this category last season were Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (11.3), Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (11.3) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (10.8).

So, yes?

Think about it …

The SEC joins the 2020 season on Sept. 26, and the Big Ten will follow during the weekend of Oct. 24. There are now 90 teams participating in the 2020 season — or 69.2 percent of the 130 FBS teams.

The staggered-nature of the schedule — not to mention the different number of games for each conference — is going to create some of the most intense College Football Playoff arguments possible.

Would an 8-1 Ohio State team that wins the Big Ten conference have a better case than a 10-1 Florida team that loses the SEC championship game? What happens if a team is forced to cancel a game or a season?

There are so many controllable and uncontrollable variables at work in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that it’s best to sit back, be safe and enjoy the college football season that we have.

There might not be another like it.