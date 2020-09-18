College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 3 games among top-25, Power 5 teams

Week 3 of the college football season will serve as the proverbial calm before the storm.

This is the last week in which the ACC and Big 12 will be the only Power 5 conferences playing; starting with Week 4, the SEC begins its 10-game, conference-only trek to December. The planned return of the Big Ten (and potential return of the Pac-12) could add another degree of excitement toward the end of the year but, for now, what college football fans have waited for is a mere week away.

That said, there are still plenty of intriguing matchups on Saturday, most notably the “College GameDay” game of the week between No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville. Both teams are 1-0 after downing Conference USA opponents to start the season, and the quarterback duel between Miami’s D’Eriq King and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham should be fun to watch.

Other games to watch include the all-ACC matchup between Syracuse and No. 25 Pitt, South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech, which is coming off an upset of Florida State. If you’re interested in watching a roster full of future NFL talent, Clemson will host The Citadel.

Here’s everything you’ll need for college football’s Week 3 schedule, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

College football schedule Week 3: What games are on today?

Friday, Sept. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Campbell at Coastal Carolina 7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State Noon ESPN, fuboTV Austin Peay at No. 13 Cincinnati Noon ESPN+ No 19 Louisiana at Georgia State Noon ESPN2, fuboTV Syracuse at No. 25 Pitt Noon ACC Network, fuboTV Houston at Baylor Noon Fox, fuboTV Liberty at Western Kentucky Noon ESPNU, fuboTV Navy at Tulane Noon ABC, fuboTV Boston College at Duke Noon ESPN3 South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. USA Network, fuboTV Stephen F. Austin at Texas-San Antonio 3 p.m. ESPN3 No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall 3:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern 3:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson 4 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV Troy at Middle Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV SMU at North Texas 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network, fuboTV No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville 7:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe 7:30 p.m. ESPNU, fuboTV Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss 7:30 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV Wake Forest at N.C. State 8 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV Abilene Christian at UTEP 9 p.m. ESPN3

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 3 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, the ACC Network, ABC, CBS and USA Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

