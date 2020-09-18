College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 3 games among top-25, Power 5 teams

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

Week 3 of the college football season will serve as the proverbial calm before the storm.

This is the last week in which the ACC and Big 12 will be the only Power 5 conferences playing; starting with Week 4, the SEC begins its 10-game, conference-only trek to December. The planned return of the Big Ten (and potential return of the Pac-12) could add another degree of excitement toward the end of the year but, for now, what college football fans have waited for is a mere week away.

That said, there are still plenty of intriguing matchups on Saturday, most notably the “College GameDay” game of the week between No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville. Both teams are 1-0 after downing Conference USA opponents to start the season, and the quarterback duel between Miami’s D’Eriq King and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham should be fun to watch.

Other games to watch include the all-ACC matchup between Syracuse and No. 25 Pitt, South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech, which is coming off an upset of Florida State. If you’re interested in watching a roster full of future NFL talent, Clemson will host The Citadel.

Here’s everything you’ll need for college football’s Week 3 schedule, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

MORE: Watch select NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

College football schedule Week 3: What games are on today?

You can keep up with live scores and stats with SN’s live scoreboard.

Friday, Sept. 18

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Campbell at Coastal Carolina7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, Sept. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma StateNoonESPN, fuboTV
Austin Peay at No. 13 CincinnatiNoonESPN+
No 19 Louisiana at Georgia StateNoonESPN2, fuboTV
Syracuse at No. 25 PittNoonACC Network, fuboTV
Houston at BaylorNoonFox, fuboTV
Liberty at Western KentuckyNoonESPNU, fuboTV
Navy at TulaneNoonABC, fuboTV
Boston College at DukeNoonESPN3
South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame2:30 p.m.USA Network, fuboTV
Stephen F. Austin at Texas-San Antonio3 p.m.ESPN3
No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech3:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall3:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern3:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson4 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Troy at Middle Tennessee4 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
SMU at North Texas6 p.m.CBS Sports Network, fuboTV
No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville7:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe7:30 p.m.ESPNU, fuboTV
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss7:30 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
Wake Forest at N.C. State8 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Abilene Christian at UTEP9 p.m.ESPN3

MORE: College football Week 3 picks against the spread

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 3 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, the ACC Network, ABC, CBS and USA Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 3

Friday, Sept. 18

Game
Campbell at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Austin Peay at No. 13 Cincinnati
No 19 Louisiana at Georgia State
Syracuse at No. 25 Pittsburgh
Houston at Baylor
Liberty at Western Kentucky
Navy at Tulane
Boston College at Duke
South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame
Stephen F. Austin at Texas-San Antonio
No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech
No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson
Troy at Middle Tennessee
SMU at North Texas
No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
Wake Forest at N.C. State
Abilene Christian at UTEP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR