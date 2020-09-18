Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Split 1 Year After Welcoming Their Child

Instagram

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star and the ‘Wheeler Dealers’ host ‘have made the difficult decision to separate,’ less than two years after they tied the knot in a secret ‘winter wonderland’ wedding.

–

Christina Anstead (previously Christina El Moussa) is single again. The “Flip or Flop” star and her husband Ant Anstead have called it quits after less than two years of marriage and one year after they welcomed their first child together.

The real estate investor broke the news on Instagram on Friday, September 18. Posting a photo of a couple, possibly her and Ant, walking into the sunset on the beach, she delivered the shocking news to her fans in the caption.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

<br />

Christina and Ant, an English television presenter, began dating in November 2017. They tied the knot in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California in December 2018. On September 6, 2019, they welcomed their first child together, Hudson London Anstead.

Christina has two other children with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, a 9-year-old daughter named Taylor and a 5-year-old son named Brayden. The two continue co-hosting their HGTV reality series “Flip or Flop” following their split in 2016 and their divorce in 2018.

Ant, who currently co-hosts British series “Wheeler Dealers” with Mike Brewer, also has two children, 16-year-old daughter Amelie and 14-year-old son Archie, from his previous marriage to Louise Herbert.

Christina and Ant’s chemistry and love story were highlighted in the latest season of “Christina on the Coast” which aired this past summer. “He helps out this season,” she told E! News back in August. “That’s kind of what this season is about. After having the third baby, I was just feeling overwhelmed so I asked for help.”