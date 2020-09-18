Christina Aguilera Praises Demi Lovato for Being the ‘Epitome of Fighter and Survivor’

WENN

Impressed by the ‘Anyone’ singer’s openness about her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose, the ‘Genie in a Bottle’ hitmaker calls the younger artist her ‘soul sister’ in a new interview.

–

Christina Aguilera has heaped praise on her new pal Demi Lovato for opening up about her mental health struggles and helping others.

The “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker reveals she “connected” with Demi after realizing they had struggled with similar demons and both felt “misunderstood,” and now she can’t stop gushing about the newly-engaged pop star, calling her a “soul sister” in a new Apple Music interview.

“She’s the epitome of fighter and survivor and just someone that came up at a different time, a different whole generation and we connected on that level that feeling of being misunderstood, of not feeling like you’re being heard in the way that you need to be,” Aguilera explained to host Zane Lowe on Thursday, September 17.

“I speak her language. I understand her feelings. I think it’s so… I think the word ‘brave’ sometimes it’s just overused right now, so I don’t want to say brave, but it is, but what’s a bigger word than brave? It’s just so… enlightening, you’re doing a greater good by being so open.”

<br />

Christina admits she was really impressed when Demi opened up about her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose during her long recovery.

“It’s a big deal to be in front of the world and have moments where she was in the hospital, things happen, but we’re all human and it’s such an amazing and empowering thing to be able to have a moment and be like, ‘Yeah, well, we went there. You saw me go through it and guess what? I’m back,’ ” Christina raved.