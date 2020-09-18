Christian Welch hub breach notice fine, Melbourne Storm

The NRL have issued a breach notice to stood-down Melbourne Storm forward Christian Welch, after he invited an unregistered guest into the team’s Sunshine Coast hub.

The Thursday night breach involving the Queensland State of Origin star forced him into self-isolation as the NRL Integrity Unit and the Queensland government were immediately notified of the situation.

The Storm acted swiftly in standing down Welch as they awaited further sanctions.

On Saturday, the NRL confirmed that Welch will be fined $20,000 as part of the breach notice, with $10,000 suspended, and he will not be allowed to play in Melbourne’s match against the Wests Tigers tonight.

Welch has five working days to respond to the notice.

Christian Welch is seen during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium (Getty)

“Complying with the protocols is absolutely critical to our season. The protocols ensure we protect the safety of our players, staff and the community,” NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said.

“Any player or official who breaches the protocols will face a significant fines.

“The overwhelming majority of our players and officials have done the right thing throughout a very challenging season. It is critically important that compliance continues.”

Welch will be permitted to return to the Storm’s hub after he has provided “satisfactory completion of COVID-19 testing.”

QLDER: Round 14

In a statement released by the Storm on Friday, Welch said he was “incredibly remorseful and sorry” for his actions.

“I love this game and everything it has given me and I’m shattered that I have let everyone down,” he said.

“Calling my parents to let them know about this was the worst phone call I’ve ever made.

“I know it’s a privilege to play in the NRL and I want to apologise to all for any damage I have caused.”