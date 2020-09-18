Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Gender Of Her & John Legend’s 3rd Child

Chrissy Teigen accidentally let slip the gender of her and John Legend’s unborn child — and it’s a boy.

“The baby is really, really healthy and he’s big,” she said in the video. “Oops,” she whispered after she realized what she had done.

Chrissy and John already share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 2.

She then posted the video clip via her Instagram.

“I’m stupid,” she said in another clip. “Anyway, so it’s growing beautifully. I’m feeling really good but my placenta’s really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk and it’s just – this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving.”

The happy couple announced their pregnancy news last month when she debuted her baby bump in his “Wild” music video.