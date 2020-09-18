‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested For Production Of Child Pornography!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix breakout docuseries “Cheer,” has been arrested on a production of child pornography charge, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick.

Prosecutors are asking that Harris held without bond pending trial as they believe he’s a danger to the community. Harris’s lawyer wants the star to be released from jail — claiming that he has asthma and uses an inhaler, and is at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 behind bars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR