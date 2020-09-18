‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested For Production Of Child Pornography!!

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix breakout docuseries “Cheer,” has been arrested on a production of child pornography charge, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick.

Prosecutors are asking that Harris held without bond pending trial as they believe he’s a danger to the community. Harris’s lawyer wants the star to be released from jail — claiming that he has asthma and uses an inhaler, and is at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 behind bars.

According to court records obtained by USA Today, Harris admitted to the feds that he solicited and received explicit messages on Snapchat from at least 10 to 15 individuals he knew were minors. He also admitted that he had sex with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading competition in 2019 and that he offered a 17-year-old money in exchange for nude photos.

The admission contradicts a statement issued by his attorney on Harris’ behalf, just Monday.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed,” the statement reads.