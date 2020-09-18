CEO of fraud detection startup NS8 arrested by the FBI on charges of misleading investors who invested $123M in his company, a deal in which he earned $17M+ (David Jeans/Forbes)

David Jeans / Forbes:
CEO of fraud detection startup NS8 arrested by the FBI on charges of misleading investors who invested $123M in his company, a deal in which he earned $17M+ — The CEO of a startup that sold fraud prevention software is facing fraud charges after he was arrested Thursday by the FBI in Las Vegas.
