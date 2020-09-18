Celtics’ Stevens held meeting after locker room arguments

While things have since been settled, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown got in a “heated confrontation” following Thursday’s game. The two reportedly needed to be separated by teammates.

Smart angrily walked into the Celtics locker room, saying that players need to be held more accountable instead of pointing the finger at him when things go wrong. As he continued to talk, Smart’s voice got louder and Brown shouted back at him that players must stick together.

Smart and Brown also reportedly threw things around the locker room in their frustration. No physical altercation took place as teammates stepped in to settle things down.

Charania also reports that Smart had exchanges with a few assistant coaches during the game.

The 26-year-old’s frustrations probably stemmed from the fact that the Celtics are playing selfish offensively, which Kendrick Perkins alluded to on ESPN’s “Get Up.” The Celtics had 20 turnovers against just 19 assists. While Smart and Jayson Tatum were dishing the ball, Brown and Kemba Walker took things into their own hands, which proved to be costly for the Celtics.

Smart is widely considered the C’s heart and soul. His feisty play and leadership have helped Boston make the playoffs each season since he joined the team during the 2014-15 campaign, with the club making the Eastern Conference Finals three times.

Although they’re down two games in the series, it appears players have learned from their Game 2 frustrations and will focus on the task at hand come Game 3.