Celtics’ Gordon Hayward questionable for Game 3 vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics have listed forward Gordon Hayward as questionable for Saturday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle in the first contest of Boston’s opening-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers back on Aug. 17. The Celtics announced at the time that he would miss approximately four weeks.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Boston head coach Brad Stevens will use Hayward off the bench if the 30-year-old can take the court on Saturday.

Miami holds a 2-0 lead in the series after toppling Boston on Tuesday and Thursday this week.