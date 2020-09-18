Celebrity Name Spelling Quiz

EntertainmentCelebrity Name Spelling QuizBy Bradley Lamb - September 18, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Tobey Mcguire or Tobey Maguire? You decide. Let’s start off with an easy one. What’s her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Charlize Theron! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Tobey Maguire! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Saoirse Ronan! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Chiwetel Ejiofor! What’s his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Zach Galifianakis! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Cara Delevingne! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Matthew McConaughey! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Steven Spielberg! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Hayden Panettiere! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Jake Gyllenhaal! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Keira Knightley! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Courteney Cox! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Timothée Chalamet! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Billie Eilish! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Scarlett Johansson! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Milo Ventimiglia! What is his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Steve Buscemi! What is her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Ashlee Simpson! What’s his name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Josh Duhamel! And finally, what’s her name? Getty Correct! Wrong! It’s Taraji P. Henson! DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!