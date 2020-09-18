Celebrity Name Spelling Quiz

By
Bradley Lamb
Tobey Mcguire or Tobey Maguire? You decide.

  1. Let’s start off with an easy one. What’s her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Charlize Theron!

  2. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Tobey Maguire!

  3. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Saoirse Ronan!

  4. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Chiwetel Ejiofor!

  5. What’s his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Zach Galifianakis!

  6. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Cara Delevingne!

  7. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Matthew McConaughey!

  8. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Steven Spielberg!

  9. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Hayden Panettiere!

  10. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Jake Gyllenhaal!

  11. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Keira Knightley!

  12. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Courteney Cox!

  13. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Timothée Chalamet!

  14. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Billie Eilish!

  15. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Scarlett Johansson!

  16. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Milo Ventimiglia!

  17. What is his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Steve Buscemi!

  18. What is her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Ashlee Simpson!

  19. What’s his name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Josh Duhamel!

  20. And finally, what’s her name?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Taraji P. Henson!

