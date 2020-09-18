CBS Defends ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Memphis Garrett Amid N-Word Allegations

CBS

The N-word speculations prompt ‘Big Brother’ fans to call for his dismissal from the show as they even create a petition on Change.org to get the restaurateur removed.

“Big Brother” season 22 contestant Memphis Garrett landed in hot water as people accused him of calling co-star David Alexander the N-word in the Live Feed on Wednesday, September 16. However, CBS claims that Memphis didn’t say the racial slur.

“Producers have listened to the scene using enhanced audio,” so the network told TMZ. “Additionally, the Network’s program practices team isolated and played back the scene several different ways using professional, studio-grade audio equipment. After close examination, it has been determined a racial epithet was not said or uttered.”

CBS continued, “Hate speech will not be tolerated, and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother House.” A source close to the production also backed up the claims, saying that Memphis didn’t say anything at all.

Meanwhile, the outlet has removed the bleep in the video featuring Memphis discussing David, who is black, with co-star Cody Calafiore to hear better. It suggested that Memphis trailed off, “Dude, David’s an ….,” before Cody signaled him to stop talking.

The N-word speculations prompted “Big Brother” fans to call for his dismissal from the show. They even created a petition on Change.org in attempt to get the restaurateur removed from the show.

“There is an URGENT situation of RACIAL HARM and ASSAULT currently developing in the Big Brother House RIGHT NOW. A player (Memphis Garrett of Garrett Hospitality Group in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) is targeting another player (David Alexander) with VERBAL and PHYSICAL assault,” the petition read. “If left unchecked, we could be witnessing real life harm from a privileged white a**hole upon a black man who is ALONE in the house, after almost all the other people of color have been evicted / threatened. THIS IS NOT OKAY!!!”

Created on September 12, the petition has gained more than 3000 signatures so far.