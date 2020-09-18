CardioBot and NapBot apps updated with redesigned interface, iOS 14 widgets, more

If you have an Apple Watch, you may have heard about CardioBot and NapBot apps from developer Majid Jabrayilov. Both apps were updated this week with a redesigned interface, iOS 14 widgets, and more.

CardioBot uses all the data captured by your Apple Watch to provide an overview of your lifestyle and help you discover notable patterns. Users can get smart recommendations based on American Heart Association studies to improve the cardiovascular system.

CardioBot version 5.0 brings a redesigned interface and it shows trends, blood oxygen level, and heart rate points. iOS 14 users will also get new home screen widgets that can show their heart rate summary.

There’s also NapBot, which as the name suggests, tracks your sleep using your Apple Watch and machine learning technologies to provide a detailed analysis of your sleep quality. NapBot can identify the phases of sleep and it also detects if there’s any environmental sound exposure that is affecting your sleep.

Today’s update to version 1.5 brings redesigned calendar and details views, plus a new trend screen and widgets for iOS 14 users — so you can have a summary of your sleep monitoring right on your home screen.

CardioBot and NapBot are available for free on the App Store, but some features require a subscription of $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year.

