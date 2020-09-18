C.J. Anderson retiring from NFL after seven-year career

Veteran running back C.J. Anderson played just two games for the Detroit Lions last season before being released. The 29-year-old still hasn’t picked up any work in the NFL as of September, and revealed on Friday that his career in the league is finished.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Anderson is retiring from the NFL. He plans to pursue a coaching career at a big Power 5 college and work his way through the ranks.
Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University of California, Berkeley in 2013. He signed with the Denver Broncos and the team reached Super Bowl XLVIII in his rookie season. However, he had just three touches in a 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
In his second season, Anderson earned a Pro Bowl selection after rushing for 849 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 324 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
When the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, Anderson was the team’s starting running back. He had 23 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The Broncos moved on from Anderson in 2018 after drafting Royce Freeman and signing Phillip Lindsay as a free agent. He then had stints with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before ending his career with the Lions.
In seven seasons, Anderson rushed for 3,497 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 900 yards and five touchdowns receiving.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90