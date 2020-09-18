C.J. Anderson retiring from NFL after seven-year career

Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University of California, Berkeley in 2013. He signed with the Denver Broncos and the team reached Super Bowl XLVIII in his rookie season. However, he had just three touches in a 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In his second season, Anderson earned a Pro Bowl selection after rushing for 849 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 324 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

When the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, Anderson was the team’s starting running back. He had 23 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos moved on from Anderson in 2018 after drafting Royce Freeman and signing Phillip Lindsay as a free agent. He then had stints with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before ending his career with the Lions.

In seven seasons, Anderson rushed for 3,497 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 900 yards and five touchdowns receiving.