Brisbane Broncos NRL 2020 news Brodie Croft Andrew Johns

Test veterans and premiership winners Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran loom as potential solutions if the Brisbane Broncos seek an experienced playmaker to mentor boom teenager Tom Dearden.

Brisbane’s first choice pairing of Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford failed to fire in the Broncos’ season from hell and the last placed club is now firmly planning for the future.

Andrew Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour that he was sold on Dearden’s abilities but he needed an experienced head beside him.

Johns has said the Broncos need to move on from $1 million man Milford and he was also unconvinced by Croft, whose comeback was stalled by a nasty concussion this week.

“They’ve got young Tom Dearden who looks like a really good player, looks like he could be a long term half or five-eighth,” Johns said.

“But he needs a lot of education and an experienced half alongside him.

“I don’t know if Brodie is an out and out halfback.

“He looks like he’s manufactured, and it reminds me of Cooper Cronk when he started.

“Where it doesn’t come natural to him but just ingrained in repetition with certain players from certain areas.

“For Brodie to play that way, everyone around him needs to be educated on how he’s going to play.

“Tom Dearden’s the one but who they have alongside him, that’s the challenge.”

Tyson Gamble will start at five-eighth in tonight’s clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Meanwhile, Johns urged the Broncos to act decisively in appointing their new coach as soon as possible.

Paul Green and Kevin Walters are the hot favourites but reports suggest a decision may not be made for up to five weeks.

That delay confused Johns.

“They must know,” he said.