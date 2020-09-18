Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunited For A Good Cause



Facebook



After Jen, Brad, and Dane Cook playing Mark “Rat” Ratner, Morgan Freeman delivered the stage directions, Henry Goulding was Mr. Vargas, Jimmy Kimmel played “30 different characters, many of them teenage girls,” as he put it, Shia LaBeouf was an almost too-believable Jeff Spicoli, John Legend was Charles Jefferson and his little brother, Ray Liotta was Mr. Hand, Matthew McConaughey was Mike Damone, Sean Penn was “the early ’80s equivalent of Uber Eats,” and Julia Roberts was Stacy Hamilton.