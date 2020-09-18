Boston Celtics Marcus Smart NBA news 2020 playoffs

The Boston Celtics have been described as “imploding” after another NBA playoffs loss, with star guard Marcus Smart “screaming” and “items thrown” in a chaotic locker room scene.

The Celtics blew a 17 point lead to lose 106-101 to the Miami Heat, now in a 0-2 hole in the best of seven Eastern Conference finals.

Smart, Boston’s emotional and defensive leader, was furious afterwards, according to veteran reporter Gary Washburn.

Smart did not speak to reporters.

But his backcourt teammate Kemba Walker did his best to play down the drama.

On the court, Goran Dragic scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo led a big third quarter rally to finish with 21 as the Heat pulled off another comeback.

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, Jimmy Butler had 14, Jae Crowder 12 and Tyler Herro 11.

The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime.

They had been 0-21 in playoff games when trailing by at least that many at intermission.

They’re 1-21 now, and two wins away from their first NBA Finals since 2014.

Adebayo blocks Tatum in OT madness

“We like to make it hard on ourselves,” Butler said.

“We like being down double-digits and being the comeback kids.”

Walker had 23 points for Boston, which got 21 apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brown missed a corner three that would have tied it with 15 seconds left, and Butler sealed it with two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining.

Game three is on Sunday (Australia time).

Dragic — playing on the third anniversary of his fondest basketball moment, leading Slovenia to the European Championship — scored points in the fourth quarter.

The Heat took a 2-0 series lead for the 11th time in coach Erik Spoelstra’s tenure.

Murray leads Nuggets to Game 7 win over Clippers

They’ve won all previous 10 instances.

The Heat got in big trouble in the series opener by scoring 18 points in the first quarter and 16 points in the third.

In game three, another 18 point quarter — the second — sent Boston into the half up comfortably, 60-47.

Miami outscored Boston 37-17 in the third quarter, with Adebayo — the defensive hero of game one — outshooting and nearly outscoring the Celtics by himself.

Boston went 4 for 12 from the floor in the quarter, Adebayo went 7 for 8 on his way to a 15 point period and the Heat led 84-77 when it was over.

With that, it was Boston’s turn to rally.

The Celtics went on a 15-2 run in the fourth, silencing the Heat for nearly seven minutes and going up 94-89 on a 3-pointer by Walker with 4:25 left.

That only set the stage for another rally: Miami finished the game on a 17-7 run.

“Team effort,” Butler said.