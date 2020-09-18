Boosie Badazz: I’m Suing Instagram For Racial Discrimination!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Boosie Badazz is still fighting with social media platform, Instagram — and he says he’s suing them for racial discrimination.

“I STARTED A NEW IG @boosienewig n they stopped my live soon as shaderoom posted it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I HAVENT POSTED NOTHIN R WENT LIVE this is discrimination/racial etc. IM SUEING CALLING DREW NOW.”

