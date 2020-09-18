Boosie Badazz: I’m Suing Instagram For Racial Discrimination!!

Boosie Badazz is still fighting with social media platform, Instagram — and he says he’s suing them for racial discrimination.

“I STARTED A NEW IG @boosienewig n they stopped my live soon as shaderoom posted it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I HAVENT POSTED NOTHIN R WENT LIVE this is discrimination/racial etc. IM SUEING CALLING DREW NOW.”

The “Drew” Boosie is referring to is his lawyer Drew Findling.

Boosie’s original Instagram account was deleted last month. Boosie has violated Instagram’s rules several times, posting sexually explicit content. His wild antics have often led to him trending on social media.

“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a video at the time. “Mark Zuckerberger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses. I don’t know what I did, but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did, but this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”

Y’all think Boosie has a case against them?