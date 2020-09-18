Binance’s US arm joins Chicago DeFi alliance By Cointelegraph

Binance’s US arm joins Chicago DeFi alliance
The United States arm of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has entered a major organization focused on decentralized finance, or DeFi.
According to a Sept. 17 blog post, Binance.US has officially joined the Chicago DeFi Alliance. Also known as the CDA, the association is backed by crypto fund Volt Capital, brokerage firm TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:), CMT Digital, Cumberland DRW, Compound Finance and others.
