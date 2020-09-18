Biden says Ginsburg’s replacement should be chosen by election victor By

NEW CASTLE, Del. () – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that “there is no doubt” that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the election.
“There is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden told reporters at an airport in New Castle, Del., after learning of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.