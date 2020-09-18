BET KICKS OFF NATIONAL BLACK VOTER DAY WITH TINA LAWSON AND MORE!

Today, September 18, 2020, is BET’s inaugural National Black Voter Day, created in partnership with the National Urban League!

BET, celebrating 40 years of Black Entertainment Television, launched National Black Voter Day to get register Black voters andprovide content to inform, empower and mobilize Black Americans’ participation in the November election.

With 46 days until the highly anticipated 2020 Presidential Elections on November 3, National Black Voter Day coincides with key early voting dates starting today in Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming, and tomorrow, September 19, in New Jersey and Virginia.

Some of our favorite roommates who are share why they vote and why you should too include Erica Campbell (Recording Artist), Jonica T. Gibbs (Actor, BET’s Twenties), Marc H. Morial (President & CEO, National Urban League), MAJOR. (Grammy Nominated Musician), Morgan DeBaun (Founder & CEO, Blavity, Inc), Offset (Rapper), Rapsody (Recording Artist), Stacey Abrams (Founder, Fair Fight Action), Tina Knowles Lawson (Co-Founder, Where Art Can Occur), and more.

With over 40 partners, The Shade Room is happy to join the roster of media partners that have joined these efforts, including Black Enterprise, Bounce, Entertainment Tonight, The Root, The Skimm, as well as BET’s sibling networks MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central.

National Black Voter Registration Day is just one of the many things that BET’s nonpartisan #ReclaimYourVote initiative, which launched earlier this year, is doing to harness Black collective power and increase Black participation in the 2020 census and the 2020 election. To date, #ReclaimYourVote has leveraged activations, talent, civil rights partnerships and television spots to urge the Black community to be counted in the census and to take a stand and vote.

Checkout visit www.reclaimyour.vote for more information and the full list of partners,

