Best TikTok VPN 2020: Avoid the TikTok ban using a VPN

TikTok has quickly grown to be one of the most popular social media networks, but it may soon be banned in more countries amidst growing security concerns which means you may need a TikTok VPN to access the app. India was the first to ban the app and now it appears as though the United States could be gearing up to do exactly the same unless there are some changes made to how it operates.

This ban would mean that tens of millions of TikTok users in the United States would no longer be able to create, upload, or access any content from the app. All the work out tutorials, the DIY projects, Renegade dances, lip syncs, and more would need to just happen in real life, and not on a huge platform anymore, which is sad, right?

Well, it looks like using one of the best VPN services could actually help to get you around this, depending on how the bans are all put into place. This would mean that you can still watch Charli D’Amelio dance with Addison Rae, see what’s happening in the life of other Hype House members, keep up with what the Sway House is doing, and who could ever imagine missing out on JiffPom and his insanely cute videos.

When will TikTok be banned?

A new announcement has just surfaced that says beginning on September 20, 2020 TikTok will officially be banned in the U.S., joining the ban that’s already in place for those in India. The app will be pulled from all the stores effective then, so you will no longer be able to download it after.

Why is TikTok being banned?

TikTok is being banned in countries because of security concerns with the application and the company behind it. Folks believe that the Chinese company ByteDance is using the app to harvest data from its users, thuough there is no official proof of this happening. ByteDance purchased the statup Musical.ly back in 2017 for upwards of $1 billion.

President Trump has made it clear that he plans to ban TikTok if a deal is not struck up before September 15, 2020. The app collects data such as age, username, password, profile name, payment information along with IP addresses, browsing history, location data, and more. The company has explained how it uses that data for its algorithm, though that didn’t settle everyone’s fears.

Where is TikTok being banned?

As of August 2020, TikTok has only been officially banned in India. The ban went into place about a month ago, and has remained that way since then. Unfortunately for those living in India, this ban comes from TikTok directly, meaning there is no way to get around it to access any of the content, even if you change your location using a VPN or try any other methods.

It is rumored that in mid-September, folks in the United States could also see TikTok banned in the country. There are lots of unkown points about this ban, how it would work, who would enforce it, and more as of right now. Microsoft is rumored to be purchasing the popular social media app, which would help avoid the ban, but as of now an official deal has not been struck.

Following Microsoft, several other companies have stepped forward and expressed interest in purchasing the US stake of TikTok. Some of these include Twitter, Oracle, and others. It’s still unclear who (if anyone) will end up making the purchase.

How can using a VPN avoid the TikTok ban?

It is yet to be seen exactly how a TikTok ban in the United States would work, but a VPN could be a key way to avoid the ban. If it is purely location based, a user could simply spoof their location in order to gain access to the app / website. That means connecting to a server that is in a location that’s not banned, like one in the UK, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

Unfortunately, if it goes the way it has in India, a VPN won’t be of use at all because the ban comes directly from TikTok and it’s blocked beyond what you can bypass.

What are the best TikTok VPNs to use?

There are a lot of great VPN services. Some of the best are free VPNs while others cost just a few bucks each month. We’ve highlighted some of the absolute best TikTok VPN choices below.

How do I change my phone’s location with a VPN?

Changing your location with a VPN is quite an easy process. You’ll need to pick one of the services that we’ve mentioned above, and then follow a few simple steps.

Download and install the VPN app on your phone Open the VPN app Turn the VPN (usually it’s the first screen you are presented in the app) Select a server location outside of the country you are in and connect

That’s all there is to it. From here you acn navigate to TikTok’s site and resume watching all of your favorite personalities doing their dances and more!

